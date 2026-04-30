Shareholders of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc have endorsed the company’s strategic direction and leadership, approving a final dividend of N2.00 per share and a one-for-three bonus share issue at its 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM), in a show of confidence in the Group’s growth trajectory.

The approvals, alongside the adoption of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, underscore what investors described as a period of disciplined execution and improving market fundamentals. The resolutions also included an increase in share capital to accommodate the bonus issue.

In a move seen as reinforcing governance continuity, shareholders re-elected the Group Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga, as well as Independent Non-Executive Directors Okechukwu Itanyi and Ojinika Olaghere.

Investor groups at the meeting praised the Board and management for delivering improved performance amid evolving market conditions. President of the New Dimension Shareholders Association, Patrick Ajudua, said the Group’s financial results reflect a business “gaining strength and direction,” attributing the outcome to both favourable market conditions and deliberate strategy.

Similarly, Chairman of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie, commended NGX Group’s push for market innovation and infrastructure, noting that ongoing reforms are making the capital market more forward-looking and attractive to investors.

Addressing shareholders, Kwairanga expressed appreciation for continued investor support, reiterating the Board’s commitment to strong governance and sustainable value creation. He said the Group would maintain disciplined oversight while positioning its businesses for long-term growth.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, signalled a shift towards expansion, stating that the next phase of the Group’s strategy would focus on scaling market infrastructure, broadening investor participation, and unlocking new channels for capital formation.

Market watchers say the outcomes of the AGM reinforce NGX Group’s central role in deepening Nigeria’s capital market, especially as reforms and improved regulatory structures continue to enhance investor confidence.

The meeting closed on a strong note, with shareholders urging sustained performance and consistent delivery of returns, even as the Group navigates the next phase of its growth agenda.

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