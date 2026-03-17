Tunis - The fisheries and aquaculture sector is one of the vital pillars of the Tunisian economy due to its role in providing thousands of jobs, supporting food security and boosting exports.

In light of the challenges facing fish stocks, particularly the overexploitation of some marine resources, the state is implementing a set of reforms and investment programs to ensure the sector’s sustainability and strengthen its contribution to economic growth.

In this context, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries is working to develop production systems, modernise port infrastructure and improve monitoring systems, while also supporting aquaculture activities as a promising solution to meet the growing demand for seafood products.

This was indicated by Minister of Agriculture, Ezzedine Ben Cheikh, during a dialogue session at the National Council of Regions and Districts (Tunisia).

While presenting the 2026 Finance Bill to parliament in November 2025, Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri stated that the government intends to continue supporting the fisheries sector by allocating 119 million dinars to finance development programmes.

These include subsidies for fuel used by fishing vessels as well as the upgrading and expansion of several fishing ports.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, these measures are part of a national strategy aimed at striking a balance between exploiting and protecting marine resources.

The strategy includes developing fishing port infrastructure and landing quays, upgrading wholesale markets, improving the marketing conditions of seafood products in domestic and international markets and enhancing their quality and competitiveness.

These orientations reflect Tunisia’s effort to develop the fisheries and aquaculture sector within an economic vision focused on supporting investment and increasing the added value of seafood products, thereby strengthening the contribution of the blue economy to growth and sustainable development.

Investment programmes and reforms to modernise ports and improve monitoring of marine resources

In 2025, several important reform steps were taken in the sector, including the launch of a review of the legal framework governing fisheries, with stricter penalties against illegal and excessive fishing, as part of efforts to protect fish stocks and ensure the sustainability of marine resources.

Marine monitoring was also strengthened by tracking fishing vessels longer than 15 metres via satellite. More than 90% of these vessels are now equipped with monitoring devices, helping improve surveillance of maritime activities and reduce violations.

As part of regulating marine resource exploitation, authorities also organised bluefin tuna fishing and fattening activities, expanded the list of fishing units benefiting from quotas, and regulated recreational fishing through a ministerial decree issued in April 2025.

In addition, specialised services began preparing a master plan for the development of marine aquaculture within the framework of a project supporting the sustainable management of fisheries and aquaculture in Tunisia.

Supporting aquaculture and scientific research to boost local production and competitiveness

These efforts continue this year through programmes aimed at improving the management of living marine resources, particularly in shallow coastal areas, while supporting the blue economy by enhancing the value of fishery products and modernising fishing ports.

In this context, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to implement a programme to upgrade port infrastructure and develop vocational training in the sector, alongside a project to rehabilitate and upgrade the fishing port of Sfax.

The development programme also includes strengthening aquaculture by increasing the share of locally produced production inputs and introducing new technologies and species, as well as supporting scientific research and promoting its results.

Investment grants worth around 7.7 million dinars have been allocated to support projects in this field in order to encourage investment and expand production capacity.

Efforts are also ongoing to upgrade port infrastructure and modernise services through development projects in several fishing ports, including Kelibia, Teboulba, Kalaat El Andalous, Mahdia, Zarat and Sayada.

Work has also begun on the expansion of the fishing port in Menzel Abderrahmane, at a cost estimated at around 24 million dinars.

To ensure the continuity of fishing activities and support fishermen, especially small-scale professionals, the state continues to provide fuel subsidies worth about 82 million dinars, while also strengthening regional and Mediterranean cooperation to protect fish stocks and ensure the sustainable exploitation of marine resources.

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