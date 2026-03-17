Arab Finance: Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk reviewed the implementation status of the social protection package, noting that EGP 18.5 billion has been disbursed since February 2016 to support eligible beneficiaries and priority groups, as per a statement.

The government allocated EGP 6 billion to provide an additional EGP 400 in assistance to 10 million families registered on ration cards, he added.

Kouchouk indicated that a total of EGP 1.6 billion was paid to beneficiaries of the Takaful and Karama program, the Child Pension program, and the Rural Women Leaders program.

The minister stated that EGP 3 billion was allocated as additional support for state-funded medical treatment and for treating critical cases on waiting lists.

He further pointed out that EGP 4.3 billion was disbursed to expedite the first phase of the Haya Karima initiative, which aims to implement 1,000 projects.

Finally, Kouchouk confirmed that the Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC) was granted EGP 3.5 billion to settle payments to sugarcane farmers.