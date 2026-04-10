Arab Finance: Egypt will allow shops, malls, restaurants, and cafés to operate until 11pm starting Friday, April 10th, and continuing through Monday, April 27th, the Egyptian Cabinet announced, easing earlier restrictions imposed to curb energy consumption.
The decision extends temporary adjustments introduced during the Coptic holidays period and replaces the standard 9pm closing time that had been enforced nationwide in recent weeks.
The move forms part of a broader government effort introduced in early March to rationalize energy consumption while limiting the economic impact of ongoing geopolitical pressures.
The measures also extend to public finances, with the government working to streamline spending across the state budget and public economic authorities to improve the efficiency of resource allocation. In this context, authorities have reprioritized expenditures, postponed non-essential spending, and scaled back travel, conferences, events, and advertising costs.
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