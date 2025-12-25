Hilton has signed three new DoubleTree by Hilton properties in Africa, marking the company’s debut in Togo and expanding its footprint in Morocco and the Republic of Congo. The properties are part of Hilton’s plan to open more than 100 hotels across growth markets on the continent.

This marks Hilton’s first hotel in Togo. Located opposite Lomé International Airport, the 165-room property will include suites, a signature restaurant, lobby café, pool, spa, fitness centre, and conference facilities.

DoubleTree by Hilton Kintele, Republic of Congo

Situated in Brazzaville’s Kintele district, the 200-room property will feature multiple dining venues, a fitness centre, spa, tennis court, and West Africa’s largest conference centre, spanning 75,000 sqm.

Carlos Khneisser, Hilton’s chief development officer for Middle East & Africa, said: "Africa’s major business hubs, rich cultural heritage, and spectacular landscapes continue to present exciting opportunities for growth.

"We are delighted to expand our footprint with three new DoubleTree by Hilton properties, which will join Hilton’s growing portfolio in Africa as we plan to nearly triple our presence across the continent in the coming years.

"These signings reflect our commitment to supporting Africa’s hospitality sector – with dedicated local development teams on the ground and deep expertise in these markets, we are well positioned to create long-term value for our partners and deliver world-class stays to our guests."

DoubleTree by Hilton Marrakech La Palmeraie, Morocco

Located in Marrakech’s Palmeraie district, the 228-room resort-style hotel will include landscaped gardens, multiple dining options, pool areas, gym, spa, paddle court, and meeting facilities. The hotel is expected to open in 2028 and adds to Hilton’s 16-hotel pipeline in Morocco.

The three properties are part of DoubleTree by Hilton’s broader African expansion, following earlier signings in Angola, Ethiopia, and Morocco. The brand now has more than 700 hotels globally across 61 countries.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).