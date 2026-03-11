The 2026 Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa report by W Hospitality Group reveals a record 123,846 rooms across 675 hotels and resorts.

This represents year-on-year growth of 18.6%, or 12.2% on a same-store basis.

While the overall pipeline reflects strong continental expansion, the data show that development activity is increasingly concentrated in a small number of dominant markets.

The top ten countries now account for 79% of total pipeline rooms and more than 75% of new signings, reinforcing their growing influence on Africa’s hotel development trajectory.

Egypt leads with 45,984 rooms across 185 properties – more than one third of the entire African pipeline and over four times the number in second-placed Morocco, which has 10,606 rooms.

Together, Egypt and Morocco account for more than 45% of total pipeline rooms, and their share continues to grow due to the high volume of new signings. Egypt alone recorded 39 new deals last year and anticipates 33 openings in 2026, reinforcing its sustained development momentum.

As Trevor Ward, Managing Director of W Hospitality Group comments: “The data clearly show that Africa’s hotel development story is being driven by a handful of high-performing markets, with Egypt firmly at the forefront in both signings and projected openings.”

In Africa’s hotel chain development pipeline for 2026, Egypt ranks first by number of rooms with 185 hotels totaling 45,984 rooms, averaging 249 rooms per hotel. Morocco follows with 75 hotels and 10,606 rooms, with an average size of 141 rooms. Nigeria places third with 57 hotels and 8,480 rooms, averaging 149 rooms per property. Kenya ranks fourth with 35 hotels and 6,190 rooms, with an average size of 177 rooms, while Ethiopia comes close behind with 34 hotels and 5,964 rooms, averaging 175 rooms per hotel.

Among the remaining countries, Cape Verde has 17 hotels totaling 4,328 rooms, with a relatively large average size of 255 rooms per property. Tunisia follows with 15 hotels and 4,189 rooms, recording the largest average hotel size of 279 rooms. Tanzania accounts for 29 hotels with 4,159 rooms, averaging 143 rooms each. South Africa has 31 hotels totaling 4,136 rooms, with an average of 133 rooms per hotel. Rounding out the top ten is Ghana, with 26 hotels and 3,942 rooms, averaging 152 rooms per property.

Beyond overall scale, the pipeline status data reveal that execution momentum is currently strongest in East Africa.

Ethiopia and Kenya both have nearly 80% of their rooms under construction, closely followed by Tanzania at 77.5%.

This compares with significantly lower proportions of projects under construction in markets such as Nigeria and Cape Verde.

While North Africa dominates in overall volume, East Africa is leading in terms of projects actively progressing toward completion and near-term delivery.

As Trevor Ward comments, “What stands out this year is the strength of East Africa in terms of projects moving forward. Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania show some of the highest construction ratios on the continent, which suggests that this is where we are likely to see new supply coming through in the short to medium term.”

In Africa’s hotel chain development pipeline for 2026, Egypt leads by a wide margin with 185 hotels totaling 45,984 rooms, of which 23,622 rooms (51.4%) are currently under construction. Morocco ranks second with 75 hotels and 10,606 rooms, including 6,859 rooms (64.7%) under construction. Nigeria follows with 57 hotels and 8,480 rooms, with 3,328 rooms (39.2%) being built. Kenya ranks fourth with 35 hotels and 6,190 rooms, while 4,922 rooms (79.5%) are under construction. Ethiopia is close behind with 34 hotels and 5,964 rooms, including 4,768 rooms (79.9%) under construction.

Further down the list, Cape Verde has 17 hotels totaling 4,328 rooms, though only 374 rooms (8.6%) are under construction. Tunisia accounts for 15 hotels with 4,189 rooms, of which 2,673 rooms (63.8%) are under development. Tanzania has 29 hotels and 4,159 rooms, with 3,222 rooms (77.5%) under construction. South Africa follows with 31 hotels and 4,136 rooms, including 2,778 rooms (67.2%) being built. Rounding out the top ten is Ghana, with 26 hotels and 3,942 rooms, of which 2,196 rooms (55.7%) are currently under construction.

At the operator level, development activity remains highly concentrated among a small number of global brands. Marriott International leads with 31,782 rooms, followed by Hilton and Accor, with the Big Five global chains – including IHG and Radisson Hotel Group – accounting for around 80% of all pipeline hotels and rooms across Africa.

Although more than 65,000 rooms are forecast to open in 2026 and 2027, historical actualisation rates suggest delivery may fall short of projections, highlighting the ongoing gap between ambition and execution.

Africa’s hotel development pipeline is set to expand significantly through the rest of the decade. In 2026, around 183 hotels with 31,768 rooms are expected to open. This will be followed by 177 hotels adding 33,381 rooms in 2027, bringing the cumulative total to 65,149 rooms. In 2028, another 131 hotels with 25,065 rooms are anticipated, increasing the cumulative supply to 90,214 rooms. By 2029, 60 hotels with 11,001 rooms are projected to open, pushing the cumulative number to 101,215 rooms. Additionally, 124 hotels with 22,631 rooms are in the pipeline with opening dates yet to be confirmed, which would raise the cumulative total to 123,846 rooms once completed. -TradeArabia News Service

