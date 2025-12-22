Muscat- Hotels with a rating of 3-5 stars in the Sultanate of Oman witnessed an increase in the number of guests by 10.3 percent until the end of October 2025, reaching 1,895,159 guests compared to 1,717,538 guests during the same period of 2024.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed growth in hotel performance indicators, as total hotel revenues increased by 19.4 percent to reach RO222, 149, 000 by the end of October 2025, compared to RO186, 98, 000 in the same period last year.

Occupancy rates in this category of hotels also recorded an increase until the end of October 2025 by 13.5 percent to reach 53.6 percent, compared to 47.2 percent in the same period of 2024.

Regarding the distribution of guests by nationality up to the end of October 2025, guests from Oceania led the growth rate with an increase of 40.5 percent, reaching 34,441 guests, followed by guests from the Americas with a rate of 31.5 percent, reaching 62,083 guests, and the number of European guests also increased by 23.1 percent, reaching 483,574 guests.

Guests of African nationalities recorded a growth of 18.7 percent, with the number of guests reaching 11,962, while Asian nationalities witnessed an increase of 9 percent, with the number of guests reaching 273,573.

At the local and regional levels, the number of Omani guests increased by 6.9 percent to reach 714,128 guests by the end of October 2025, and the number of guests from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries increased by 6.7 percent to reach 181,610 guests.

In contrast, statistics showed a decrease in the number of guests from other Arab nationalities by 1.8 percent, recording 84,268 guests until the end of October 2025.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

