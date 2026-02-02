Egypt - Hassan Allam Properties plans to execute new projects worth EGP 14bn during 2026 and will launch a dedicated hospitality brand to manage its expanding hotel portfolio, Vice Chairperson and CEO Mohamed Allam said.

The company is diversifying its operations beyond residential developments into hospitality, sports, and education through partnerships with local and international entities. The new hospitality brand will manage the firm’s own hotel projects as well as third-party developments, Allam revealed.

Hassan Allam Properties currently has four hotels under development in New Cairo, 6th of October City, and the North Coast. With a total capacity of approximately 700 rooms, these projects are scheduled to begin operations in 2028 and 2029.

“The company’s diversified portfolio currently includes more than 25 projects,” Allam said, noting that the firm is currently prioritising the completion of eight ongoing projects in Mostakbal City, the North Coast, and El Gouna before considering new developments in the New Administrative Capital.

Addressing market conditions, Allam stated that Egypt’s real estate sector remains promising due to population growth, characterising the current climate as a return to normal growth rates rather than a downturn. He noted that demand remains strong and projected that prices for some of the company’s projects could increase by 5% to 10% during the current year.

Regarding project financing, Allam described seeking external funding as a standard practice at certain project stages. He emphasised that the company maintains strong relationships with financial institutions to support its execution and expansion plans.

Mostakbal City remains a primary focus for the company’s investments, having served as a foundation for its current diversified project portfolio, Allam added.

