Qatar - IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of Kimpton Al Rowda Doha, a 283-key luxury lifestyle hotel set to open in mid-2026 in the heart of Qatar’s capital.

Located in a vibrant downtown area near major business districts and cultural attractions, the hotel will cater to both business and leisure travellers.

Reflecting Kimpton’s human-centered, design-led ethos, the property will feature curated rooms, suites and apartments, five distinctive dining and lounge venues, and a rooftop bar with panoramic views.

The hotel aims to become a dynamic social hub and a pet-friendly destination.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts – India, Middle East & Africa, said: “Bringing the Kimpton brand to Doha is a milestone moment for IHG in the Middle East. Doha is a city of compelling contrasts, where timeless tradition meets bold ambition. Kimpton’s talent for weaving local narrative into intuitive, design-forward hospitality makes it the perfect brand for this dynamic location.”

He added: “With this conversion, we are reimagining a well-located property into a beacon of boutique luxury, offering the personalised, experience-rich stay that today’s discerning travelers seek.”

Sheikh Khalid Bin Jassim Al Thani commented: “We are proud to partner with IHG to bring the first Kimpton hotel to Qatar. The transition to the Kimpton brand aligns with our vision for this landmark property and with Doha’s own trajectory as a leading global destination. Doha is firmly on the global map for luxury travel and lifestyle, and we look forward to transforming this prime property into a hotel that represents the avant-garde of boutique luxury hospitality in the region.”

