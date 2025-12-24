Qassim Region in Saudi Arabia recorded notable growth in the tourism sector through the end of the third quarter of 2025, driven by the launch of tourism programmes and initiatives focused on hands-on experiences, nature exploration, and engagement with local heritage.

Preliminary data from the Ministry of Tourism indicated that the total number of domestic and inbound international tourists to Qassim reached approximately 3.7 million, while inbound tourism increased by 4% compared with the same period in 2024, reported SPA.

According to the same data, total tourism spending by domestic and inbound visitors in the region amounted to about SAR4.5 billion (1 billion) over the same period.

Statistics showed that the average length of stay per trip reached 9.2 nights, with average spending of approximately SAR1,217 per tourist, reflecting the region’s growing appeal and its ability to attract visitors for longer stays.

The performance reflects the success of development plans aimed at offering innovative tourism journeys and experiences, including organised nature trails, family-oriented entertainment events, and heritage markets that allow visitors to experience local products.

These initiatives contributed to higher occupancy rates at hotels, resorts, and rural lodges, alongside improvements in service quality to meet the needs of various visitor segments.

Key initiatives supporting this growth included the development of road infrastructure and tourism facilities, the organisation of seasonal festivals, the establishment of recreational spaces and interactive experiences for children, and the encouragement of local entrepreneurship to deliver innovative tourism services.

