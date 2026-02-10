Saudi Arabia's tourism sector experienced significant growth in 2025, setting new records for spending and visitor numbers, thus becoming a major driver of economic transformation, reported SPA citing the kingdom's tourism minister.

The tourism sector’s GDP contribution has risen from 3.5% in 2019 to 5% currently, with a target of 10%. Employment has also surpassed one million jobs, up from around 750,000," stated Ahmed Al Khateeb, while speaking at the ongoing Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum in King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.

The sector aims to increase its GDP contribution from SAR300 billion to SAR600 billion, while continuing to create jobs as the private sector recruits national talent, said the minister.

He was addressing the gathering at the Ministerial Panel: "When Government Works for Business" being held as part of the Forum.

These gains stem from Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy beyond traditional sectors, he added.

The minister pointed out that Saudi tourism was a global job creator, accounting for about 10% of the world economy.

He highlighted the role of local content in partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism, the PIF, and stakeholders, noting ongoing opportunities for the private sector, said the SPA report.

PIF is actively developing major tourist destinations, such as the Red Sea and Qiddiya projects, to attract investment and create infrastructure that opens opportunities for private-sector involvement in hotels and tourism experiences.

In conclusion, he affirmed that the government, through the PIF, is enhancing the tourism business environment through incentives and financing from the Tourism Development Fund.

Upcoming major events, including international exhibitions and sports competitions, are expected to increase tourism to 150 million visitors, encouraging investors to capitalize on available opportunities, he added.

