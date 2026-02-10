Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom’s tourism sector saw strong growth in 2025, achieving record visitor numbers and spending.

Tourism has become a key driver of economic transformation, with its GDP contribution rising from 3.5% in 2019 to 5%, targeting 10%.

Employment has also surpassed one million jobs, up from around 750,000, reported SPA.

The sector aims to increase its GDP contribution from SAR300 billion ($80 billion) to SAR600 billion, while continuing to create jobs as the private sector recruits national talent.

At the Ministerial Panel: "When Government Works for Business" during the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum, he noted that these gains stem from Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy beyond traditional sectors.

The minister emphasised that tourism is a global job creator, accounting for about 10% of the global economy.

He highlighted the role of local content in partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism, the PIF, and stakeholders, noting ongoing opportunities for the private sector.

Al-Khateeb further noted that the PIF is actively developing major tourist destinations, such as the Red Sea and Qiddiya projects, to attract investment and create infrastructure that opens opportunities for private-sector involvement in hotels and tourism experiences.

In conclusion, he affirmed that the government, through the PIF, is enhancing the tourism business environment through incentives and financing from the Tourism Development Fund.

Upcoming major events, including international exhibitions and sports competitions, are expected to increase tourism to 150 million visitors, encouraging investors to capitalise on available opportunities.

