Ghitha Agriculture Holding, a subsidiary of UAE-based food manufacturing firm Ghitha Holding, has signed deal to sell 100% of its shareholding in AGRINV SPV, an investment company specialising in the agricultural field, to NRTC Food Holding for $47 million.

Ghitha Holding, which operates as a subsidiary under Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), will continue to consolidate AGRINV SPV through NRTC, which is amongst the largest fruit and vegetable trading companies in the UAE.

In October 2021, IHC Food Holding acquired a 41% stake in NRTC Holding in a $45.20 million deal.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

