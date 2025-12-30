The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its bullish momentum on Monday, extending recent gains as renewed buying interest pushed key market indicators higher.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.55 per cent to close at 154,389.53 points, restoring the market’s year-to-date return to 50 per cent for the first time since October 28, 2025.

Market capitalisation appreciated by N541.73 billion to N98.43 trillion, reflecting improved investor sentiment and portfolio repositioning ahead of the new year.

Market breadth closed positive at 1.1 times, with 41 stocks advancing against 37 decliners, underscoring a generally optimistic trading atmosphere. Leading the gainers’ table were Austin Laz & Company Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Eunisell Interlinked Plc, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, and Guinness Nigeria Plc, as strong demand in these stocks drove price appreciation.

Conversely, International Energy Insurance Plc, Meyer Plc, eTranzact International Plc, Livestock Feeds Plc, and C & I Leasing Plc recorded the steepest price declines during the session, following profit-taking and selling pressure in those counters.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Consumer Goods sector emerged as the best-performing index, rising by 2.16 per cent, supported by gains in major food and beverage stocks. The Industrial Goods sector followed with a 0.19 per cent increase, while the Oil and Gas sector posted a marginal gain of 0.01 per cent. In contrast, the Banking sector declined by 0.28 per cent, as investors pared positions in select financial stocks. The Insurance and Commodity sectors closed largely flat, indicating cautious sentiment.

Trading activity showed divergent trends. Total trading volume declined by 16.98 per cent to 1.45 billion shares, suggesting selective participation by market players. However, transaction value rose by 18.06 per cent to N35.29 billion, while the number of deals surged by 150.36 per cent to 47,536 transactions, reflecting increased activity in higher-value equities.

Overall, the positive close highlights sustained confidence in the equities market, as investors continue to realign portfolios in anticipation of year-end opportunities and the outlook for the new trading year.

