GlaxoSmithKline (GSK – Egypt) unveiled cash dividends amounting to EGP 1 per share for 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company will pay the dividend amount on May 28th, 2025.

During the first nine months of 2025, GSK – Egypt posted a 71.46% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated profit excluding minority interest at EGP 30.207 million, compared to EGP 105.826 million.

