The board of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) approved to propose the payment of EGP 0.40 per share cash dividends for the period ended on December 31st, 2025, according to a bourse statement.

In the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the company’s consolidated net profits after tax grew by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 656.428 million from EGP 641.640 million.

On a standalone basis, AMOC posted a 4% YoY increase in net profit after tax to EGP 843.864 million in the July–December 2025 period, compared with EGP 812.420 million in the corresponding period of the previous FY.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).