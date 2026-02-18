PHOTO
The board of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) approved to propose the payment of EGP 0.40 per share cash dividends for the period ended on December 31st, 2025, according to a bourse statement.
In the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the company’s consolidated net profits after tax grew by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 656.428 million from EGP 641.640 million.
On a standalone basis, AMOC posted a 4% YoY increase in net profit after tax to EGP 843.864 million in the July–December 2025 period, compared with EGP 812.420 million in the corresponding period of the previous FY.
