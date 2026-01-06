Arab Finance: Cairo Educational Services (CAED) will distribute cash dividends of EGP 1.40 per share on January 21st for the academic year ending on August 31st, 2025, according to the company’s statement.

Shareholders of the record date on January 18th will be entitled to receive the dividends.

Cairo Educational Services is an Egyptian company that focuses on the establishment, management, and operation of private elementary and secondary schools in Egypt.

