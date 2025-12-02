Canal Shipping Agencies (CSAG) is set to pay a cash dividend of EGP 2.899 for the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 on December 22nd, according to a bourse disclosure.

The dividend payment is entitled to shareholders as of the trading session dating December 17th.

In FY2024/25, the EGX-listed firm recorded a 39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax, reaching EGP 1 billion, compared to EGP 726.370 million.

