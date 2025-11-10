Arab Finance: General Company for Silos announced that its ordinary general assembly approved the distribution of cash dividends totaling EGP 74.37 million, as per a disclosure.

The payout amounts to EGP 4.25 per share and will be disbursed in two installments over three months from the date of the assembly meeting, subject to liquidity availability.

Founded in 1888, General Company for Silos’s operations encompass trading, importing, exporting, storing, fumigating, maintaining, packing, preparing, transporting, and distributing grains, their products, and substitutes, as well as feed and its components, foodstuffs, yeasts, and packaging materials.

The company also carries out loading and unloading operations at port docks and silos, customs clearance, transportation and tourism services, and the manufacturing and trading of capital equipment and spare parts. Additionally, General Company for Silos engages in real estate investment through developing, leasing, or trading properties.