Arab Finance: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a cooperation protocol with the Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) to expand financial and technical support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on strengthening their export capabilities and supporting industrial projects seeking access to international markets, as per a statement.

The agreement aims to empower entrepreneurs across various governorates by facilitating access to financing for new projects and the expansion of existing businesses, while leveraging the nationwide branch networks of both institutions to reach a wider base of beneficiaries.

Under the protocol, EBank will provide a comprehensive financing package that includes funding in EGP to support working capital and local expansion, alongside foreign currency financing, primarily in USD, to cover production inputs and export-related operations.

The cooperation also extends to training and awareness programs delivered in coordination with the bank’s Export Club, focusing on export readiness, international marketing, brand building, and identifying opportunities in global markets.

It also lays the groundwork for future joint agreements targeting business owners nationwide who are seeking to export, particularly in productive and industrial sectors.

Beyond financing, the cooperation will provide technical, technological, and digital support, alongside measures to promote financial inclusion, to help aspiring exporters strengthen their global competitiveness and contribute to increased local production.