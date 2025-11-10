Arab Finance: Wadi Kom Ombo for Land Reclamation Company announced that its ordinary general meeting (OGM) has approved a cash dividend of EGP 15.07 per share, to be distributed in two installments, as per a statement.

The first installment of EGP 7.07 per share will be paid within one month of the OGM, followed by the second installment of EGP 8 per share in the following month.

In addition, the OGM approved the distribution of one bonus share to shareholders, funded from retained earnings.

Founded in 1904, Wadi Kom Ombo for Land Reclamation engages in land reclamation and development, general contracting, and the construction of canals, drains, bridges, tunnels, and irrigation structures.

The company also develops residential communities and service buildings, builds water, sewage, and electricity networks, establishes modern irrigation systems and wastewater treatment plants, and undertakes road construction, paving, and dam projects.