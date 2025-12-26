Tunis - The Council of Ministers, chaired on Thursday by Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri, standing in for President Kais Saied, considered the following three draft organic laws:

Draft Organic Law on ratification of amendments to the Euro-Mediterranean Regional Convention on Preferential Rules of Origin;

Draft Organic Law on ratification of the amendment to Protocol (B) of the Free Trade Agreement between the Tunisian Republic and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA);

Draft Organic Law on ratification of the amendment to the Euro-Mediterranean Association Agreement establishing a partnership between Tunisia, on the one hand, and the European Union and its Member States, on the other.

These legislative initiatives are part of Tunisia’s ongoing commitment to honouring its international obligations and consolidating hard-won economic gains, a Prime Ministry press release reads.

The Tunisian industrial fabric has long been integrated into the Euro-Mediterranean framework, forging numerous partnerships across value chains. This region remains Tunisia’s most strategic export destination, accounting for approximately 80% of total national exports, thanks to preferential access afforded by association and free trade agreements to a market of over 500 million consumers.

Ratification of these texts will further secure Tunisia’s presence in this vital market and enable local enterprises, particularly in automotive components, electrical and electronic industries, textiles, and apparel, to integrate more robustly into European and global production networks.

This integration is expected to enhance export competitiveness, increase value-added content, and reinforce Tunisia’s position in regional and international value chains.

Moreover, the Euro-Mediterranean zone serves as a key catalyst for foreign direct investment, technology transfer, and knowledge exchange, factors essential to diversifying Tunisia’s export base, upgrading product quality, and anchoring the country’s structural integration into the global economy.

In her concluding remarks, the Prime Minister underlined the need for full coherence in the government action to ensure the smooth functioning of public services, improve service delivery to citizens, accelerate structural reforms within public institutions, and deliver projects on schedule and to required standards.

She reaffirmed the government’s resolve to stimulate investment and generate quality employment.

She further called for a comprehensive, forward-looking approach to policymaking, one that breaks decisively with outdated, rigid administrative practices.

Streamlining procedures and adopting agile, context-sensitive solutions at central, regional, and local levels, are vital to meeting the citizens’ legitimate expectations and delivering on the Revolution’s core objectives: employment, freedom, and national dignity.

Finally, the Prime Minister affirmed that Tunisia is actively pursuing an expansion of its strategic international partnerships, guided, in all cases, by the principles of mutual respect, equality, and shared interest, in full alignment with national sovereignty and the foreign policy vision set by President Kais Saied.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).