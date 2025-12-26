Cairo: Technical analysis by Mubasher Trade Research indicates that the stock of ElSaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company is moving in a strong upward trajectory in the current period, as it has succeeded in recording higher highs and higher lows.

The price is maintaining the upward trend line and trading above the moving average, which reinforces the strength of the current rising trajectory. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows negative divergence near the overbought area, indicating the possibility of a correction to test the broken resistance around EGP 1.42 and EG 1.35.

Moreover, the price opened today's session, 25 December 2025, with a noticeable rise and broke through a significant resistance level at EGP 1.42, which reinforces the upward trend and targets higher levels at EGP 1.55. If the stock succeeds in surpassing this level, the next level will be at EGP 1.67. Meanwhile, we may witness corrections from these levels if it shows technical indicators of a rebound.

Mubasher Trade Research added that trading must be maintained above the level of EGP 1.42 and EGP 1.35 to preserve the positive outlook in the medium term and target the mentioned levels.

Price Movement Summary

ElSaeed Contracting stock began its trading in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 near the level of EGP 0.89 and recorded a significant rise until it reached EGP 1.20.

However, the stock faced selling pressures from May to June.

Starting from July, the stock witnessed a significant rise with an increase in trading volumes, as it entered a strong upward trajectory that continued until December.

Important note: This analysis relies solely on the foundations and tools of technical analysis, reflecting a purely analytical perspective that may vary depending on the methods of interpretation and assessment. What is stated in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

