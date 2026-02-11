Parkin Company recorded 48% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at AED 625.50 million in 2025, compared with AED 423.49 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.20 in the January-December 2025 period from AED 0.14 in 2024, according to the financial results.

Revenues stood at AED 1.32 billion by the end of 2025, signaling an annual surge of 43% from AED 925.17 million.

Furthermore, the company posted AED 2.35 billion in total assets as of 31 December 2025, compared to AED 2.21 billion a year earlier.

Parkin noted: "The strong top-line performance was partially offset by a higher cost base, including a provisional uplift in the concession fee payable to the RTA, increased staff costs, an increase in the share of revenues paid to developers and growth in other expenses, primarily in marketing and information technology."

In October 2025, Parkin inked a 10-year contract to operate and manage around 3,100 parking spaces within Dubai Sports City.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).