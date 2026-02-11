Pioneers Properties For Urban Development (PRE Group) witnessed a block-trading transaction worth a total of EGP 42.073 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on February 11th, 2026.

The deal was implemented on 9.672 million shares, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced.

In the first nine months of 2025, the group recorded a 76.97% year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated profits attributable to the holding company, achieving EGP 300.560 million, compared to EGP 1.305 billion.

