Travco Group International increased its stake in Gourmet Egypt.com Food to 7.84% from 4.75%, according to a bourse filing.

Travco purchased 12.362 million shares in the EGX-listed firm for EGP 114.581 million at an average price of EGP 9.268 per share.

EFG Hermes was the brokerage carrying out the transaction.

On February 10th, Gourmet Egypt.com Food made its debut on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) following the completion of a combined public and private offering of 190.5 million shares.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).