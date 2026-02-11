Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) generated net profits attributable to shareholders worth SAR 604 million in 2025, which marked an annual growth of 1.34% from SAR 596 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 0.67 in the January-December 2025 period from SAR 0.66, according to the financial statements.

Meanwhile, the revenues stood at SAR 10.98 billion as of 31 December 2025, reflecting a 5.96% increase from SAR 10.36 billion in 2024.

Dividends Unveiled

The board of Zain KSA recommended cash dividends totaling SAR 449.36 million, representing 5% of its SAR 8.98 billion capital, for 2025.

Subject to the shareholders' approval, the telecom operator will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share for 898.72 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates will be revealed at a later time.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Zain KSA logged SAR 373 million in net profits, which came higher by 15.83% YoY than SAR 322 million.

