The net profits after tax of Salik Company reached AED 1.55 billion in 2025, higher by 33.40% year-on-year (YoY) than AED 1.16 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.20 as of 31 December 2025, compared with AED 0.15 a year earlier, according to the income statements.

Meanwhile, the revenues jumped by 35.10% YoY to AED 3.09 billion in January-December 2025 from AED 2.29 billion.

Commenting on the financial performance in 2025, Salik noted that the revenue growth was driven by "introduction of variable pricing effective from 31 January 2025, operations of two new toll gates for full year, improved economic activity resulting an increase in vehicle registrations as well as increased growth in traffic."

The company added: "Further, increase is also on account of growth in Parking Payment Solutions Revenue. Additionally, the performance and profitability of the company have improved YoY as evident from the fact that Salik's net profit after tax has grown by 33.4% as compared to prior year. Such improvement in profit is mainly attributable to increase in revenue coupled with reduction in concession fee from 25% to 22.50% effective from 1 April 2024 on account of inflation adjustment under the terms of the concession agreement with Roads and Transport Authority."

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2025, the total assets hit AED 7.87 billion, which reflected an annual decrease from AED 7.98 billion.

