The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Al Tawfeek Leasing Company (A.T. Lease) hit EGP 270.604 million in 2025, an annual growth of 25.19% from EGP 216.148 million, as per the consolidated financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.72 at the end of December 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 0.97.

Meanwhile, operating revenues increased to EGP 1.932 billion last year from EGP 1.589 billion in 2024.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax grew to EGP 270.618 million from EGP 216.007 million.

The board of directors proposed the distribution of cash dividends of EGP 138.606 million for 2025, equivalent to EGP 0.35 per share.

In the first nine months of 2025, A.T. Lease recorded a 16.48% YoY increase in consolidated net profit after tax and non-controlling interest, with EGP 126.109 million, versus EGP 108.268 million.

