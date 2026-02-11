Banque du Caire generated net profits after tax amounting to EGP 16.1 billion in 2025, up 30% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 12.4 billion, according to the financial results.

Net interest income hiked by 21% YoY to EGP 34.1 billion in 2025, driven by a 16% increase in loan and similar income, in addition to a 13% jump in the cost of deposits and other expenses.

The bank's operating revenues jumped by 20% YoY to EGP 41.5 billion from EGP 34.7 billion in 2024.

Total assets grew by 10% to EGP 533 billion by the end of December 2025, compared to EGP 483 billion in the previous year.

Total loans grew by 13% by the end of last year, reaching EGP 258 billion.

Likewise, customer deposits widened by 14% YoY to EGP 401 billion from EGP 352 billion.

Earlier this month, the EGX-listed lender signed a financing deal valued at EGP 400 million with the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) to promote financial inclusion while supporting SMEs in Egypt.

