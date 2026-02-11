Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and net ammonia combined, reported a 41% Y-o-Y increase in revenues to $2.82 billion in 2025, while adjusted EBITDA rose 57% Y-o-Y to $1.02 billion.

Attributable net profit of $325 million on an adjusted basis was 87% higher Y-o-Y, driven by continued execution on the company's strategic initiatives and robust market conditions.

For the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 revenues rose 73% Y-o-Y to $808 million (+7% Q-o-Q), while adjusted EBITDA rose 88% Y-o-Y to $297 million (+4% Q-o-Q) and adjusted attributable net profit increased 2.5x Y-o-Y to $107 million.

The company record production levels in Algeria and EFC-2 in Egypt in 2025, with own-produced sales volumes up 3% Y-o-Y in 2025 and 18% Y-o-Y in Q4 2025, respectively, demonstrating focused efforts to maximize asset reliability and efficiency.

Fertiglobe implemented initiatives representing 43% of the 2030 EBITDA growth target announced in May 2025:

* Manufacturing Improvement Program (MIP) 46% underway with actioned steps representing a potential $55 million EBITDA accretion by 2028;

* 99% completion of the $55 million cost reduction target on a run-rate basis, supported by ADNOC and other optimization measures;

* Fertiglobe Australia, currently self-financed, and ammonia sales strategy optimization in Egypt, on track to collectively generate $31 million EBITDA by 2030;

* Scaled Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and Automotive Grade Urea (AGU) production capacity in UAE and Egypt, set to collectively generate $22 million incremental annual EBITDA by 2030.

Fertiglobe’s board recommended H2 2025 dividends of $135 million (6.1fils per share), bringing 2025 dividends to $260 million (11.6 fils per share). Total capital returns to shareholders to $334 million1 imply a competitive yield of over 5% and are consistent with Fertiglobe's policy to return all excess free cash flows to shareholders.

Meanwhile, Fertiglobe signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Covestro and TA'ZIZ to explore potential collaboration opportunities in short and long-term ammonia supply, related infrastructure, potential co-investment in UAE greenfield projects, and collaboration on sustainable fertilizer technologies across the ammonia and nitric acid value chains.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe, commented: “I am proud to close our first full year under ADNOC’s majority ownership through XRG with strong operational and financial momentum. We delivered a robust 57% Y-o-Y growth in EBITDA to above $1 billion, underscoring disciplined execution of the Grow 2030 strategy, including efficiency improvements, record production levels at several lines in Algeria and in EFC-2, meaningful cost reductions, and focused portfolio expansion. In less than a year, we have already activated more than 40% of our 2030 growth target, translating our strategy into tangible value creation through asset optimization and disciplined, high-return expansion into new markets and products.

“With ADNOC’s support, we continued to strengthen our industrial and financial foundations. We have implemented 99% of our cost optimization targets, advanced the Manufacturing Improvement Plan with 46% of planned reliability and energy efficiency gains achieved, and broadened our global footprint through selective strategic investments, including the acquisition of Wengfu Australia. At the same time, the scale up of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and Automotive Grade Urea (AGU) production in Egypt and the UAE is building more resilient, higher margin, non-seasonal revenue streams in the EU and UAE, respectively.”

