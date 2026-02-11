Bank ABC Islamic closed the 2025 financial year with a net profit of $50.3 million, after deduction of taxation charge implemented in Bahrain effective January 2025. The net profit for the year before tax and zakah grew by 13% (2025: $59.5 million vs. 2024: $52.7 million).

The robust result reflects the growth in core business income, compensating for continuing market challenges characterised by geopolitical uncertainty and declining profit rate environment. The bank’s total assets reached $3.3 billion, growth of 14.3% on year-on-year while it continues to maintain healthy capital ratios, said the bank.

Bank ABC Islamic, received several prestigious industry awards, including Best Sukuk House in Bahrain by Euromoney in 2025. This award reflects the Bank’s continued excellence in structuring, arranging, and distributing Sukuk transactions, as well as its growing prominence in the regional Islamic finance landscape. The award is one among a total of nine award titles the Bank won in 2025.

Other key performance highlights

* Net profit of $50.3 million compared to $52.3 million in 2024.

* Total Operating income after profit on murabaha and other payables and before attribution to quasi-equity stood at $184.7 million, 3.3% higher than last year, while net income attributable to quasi-equity increased by 4.3%.

* Operating expenses of $10.1 million, 26.9% lower compared to $13.8 million for last year.

* The bank’s capital base remains strong with a capital adequacy ratio of 40.15%.

Hammad Hassan, Managing Director of Bank ABC Islamic, said: “2025 was another strong year for the bank, that has been growing steadily on a year-on-year basis. During 2025 Bahrain implemented the domestic minimum top-up tax (DMTT), which resulted in a tax charge of $8.7 million for the year. This was the first year in which tax applied to the bank. The bank recorded net profit of $50.3 million. However, the income before tax and zakah increased to $59.5 million, compared to $ 52.7 million in 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 13%. The improvement in pre-tax profitability was driven by strong operating income growth, supported by higher income from core client business and investments, a significant increase in fees and commission income, disciplined cost management, and improved credit performance reflected in net reversal of expected credit losses.

“Our 2025 results demonstrate the underlying strength of our business model, with double digit growth in pre-tax profitability and continued focus on income diversification, efficiency, and asset quality.

“We have also been recognized in 2025 by Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards as the Best Sukuk House in Bahrain and also received 8 different awards from IFN (Islamic Finance News) that recognised us on various achievements, including the award of Best Islamic Corporate Bank in Bahrain.

“We look forward to continued resilience in performance in 2026,” he said.

Business Performance (three-months period):

* Net profit for the fourth quarter was $10.9 million compared to $14.4 million reported in the fourth quarter of last year.

* Allowances for credit losses for the fourth quarter were a charge of $2.1 million, compared to a reversal of $ 0.7 million in the same period of last year.

* Operating expenses were $2.7 million, compared to US$2.6 million for the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet:

* ABC Islamic Bank’s total assets stood at $3.274 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $2.865 billion at 2024 year-end.

* Investments were at $1.5 billion, compared to $1.3 billion at 2024 year-end.

* Murabaha receivables, Ijarah and Musharaka investment were at $1,700 million, compared to $1,550 million at 2024 year-end.

* Shareholders’ equity on December 31, 2025, stood at $383 million, compared to $364 million at 2024 year-end.

* The bank’s capital base remains strong with a capital adequacy ratio of 40.15%, predominantly Tier 1, which totalled 39.65%.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).