The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has today outlined the priorities of its new five-year Growth Strategy, as judges convened at the Annual Judges’ Meeting to review performance and confirm the next phase of service development.

The Growth Strategy builds on the Courts’ 2025 results, which show sustained demand for the DIFC Courts’ services and a growing user preference to ‘opt in’ to Dubai’s common law jurisdiction.

During the meeting, judges reviewed the full-year 2025 service statistics, including AED18.6 billion in total claim value and 1,509 cases filed across all Divisions - representing a 43% year-on-year increase.

The Courts of First Instance (CFI) recorded an average claim value of AED68.2 million, while the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) reported a 68% increase in the number of claims.

Signalling strong public confidence, the workload of the main Court of First Instance (CFI) and its Divisions recorded 173 claims, with a total claim value of AED7.6 billion. An average claim value of AED68.2 million was recorded across the CFI, while claims in the Arbitration Division accounted for the highest single Division claim value in 2025, with a total of AED4.95 billion and an average claim value of AED150.2 million across 53 claims.

The Civil & Commercial Division (CCD) recorded 117 claims in 2025, with a total claim value of AED2.6 billion and an average claim value of AED33.9 million.

The CFI divisions heard claims across a broad mix of industries, such as manufacturing, retail, banking and finance, real estate and crypto, involving issues related to insolvency, breach of contract, employment disputes and arbitration arrangements.

Reinforcing the Courts’ record of certainty for business through enforceable judgments, a total of 341 enforcement claims were filed in 2025, with a total claim value of AED10.9 billion.

Reflecting the position of the DIFC Courts globally, 31% of claims brought to the CFI were ‘opt in’ claims, where litigants had specifically chosen to have their claims resolved at the DIFC Courts.

Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, said, “The 2025 statistics, which were reviewed in detail by the judiciary at the Annual Judges’ Meeting, reflect sustained growth in the number of claims before the DIFC Courts, including a notable increase in matters brought before the Court of First Instance and its divisions. This growth has been supported by the issuance of Law No. (2) of 2025, which strengthened the jurisdictional framework of the DIFC Courts and enhanced their functional capacity to respond efficiently to rising demand.

The Courts continue to record disputes of increasing value and complexity, encompassing sophisticated commercial, financial, arbitration-related, and employment matters that require judicial rigour, procedural certainty, and effective enforcement. The introduction of targeted procedural measures, including the Employment Law Practice Direction, has further improved access to justice and streamlined the resolution of employment disputes.

Taken together, these statistics provide a clear evidence base supporting the DIFC Courts’ five-year Growth Strategy, informing priorities around service development, user experience, operational efficiency, and the Courts’ international standing. They underscore growing confidence in the DIFC Courts as a mature and trusted common law jurisdiction, well positioned to support complex domestic and cross-border commercial activity in a rapidly evolving legal and economic environment.”

The Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) recorded 995 claims in 2025, an increase of 68% compared with 2024. Underlining the SCT’s increasing popularity for dispute resolution, the total value of claims recorded in 2025 was AED 83.1 million, an increase of 44% compared with the same period in 2024. The average claim value recorded at the SCT for 2025 was AED 84,000.

In 2025, the DIFC Courts continued its paperless strategy, issuing 2,676 digital orders and 181 judgments, with 99% of hearings conducted via its digital hearing platforms.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said, “Throughout 2025, the DIFC Courts continued to enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of its services, reflected in increased court usage and the growing uptake of ancillary offerings. These outcomes were reviewed as part of the Annual Judges’ Meeting and demonstrate strong user engagement, including significant growth in Wills registrations alongside the launch of the Mediation Service Centre and the Notary Service, reinforcing the DIFC Courts’ role as a comprehensive, end-to-end platform for dispute resolution and life administration.

The new Strategy (2026–2030), approved by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), embodies a clear vision to reinforce the role of the DIFC Courts as one of the institutional pillars supporting Dubai’s economic growth. The Strategy aims to achieve sustainable growth in the scope and quality of the Courts’ services, expand their reach, and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a preferred forum for international commercial dispute resolution, while introducing a new generation of advanced digital and knowledge capabilities into the justice system.”

One of the most noteworthy developments within the support services offered by the DIFC Courts was an increase in the registrations of Wills. In 2025, the Wills Service registered 2,220

Wills, a 22% increase from 2024. In addition, the total number of Probate applications related to the enforcement of Wills in 2025 was 41, a 37% increase from 2024.

In other support service functions, the total number of law firms registered with the DIFC Courts in 2025 was 235 an 13% increase from 2024. The total number of registered practitioners with the DIFC Courts in 2025 was 1,224, a 14% year-on-year increase.

The region’s first Pro Bono Programme continued with its onsite and digital consultation clinics in 2025, assisting over 840 people, with 39 registered volunteer law firms and 49 registered volunteer lawyers taking part in the Programme.

As well as launching a new Mediation Service Centre and Notary service in 2025, the DIFC Courts also announced the opening of specialised services for complex cases, with digital custodian and blockchain intelligence capabilities being offered via third party service providers, as part of initiatives under the newly launched Growth Strategy.

By reviewing and permitting the use of third-party providers for niche dispute requirements, the DIFC Courts is further enabling the safeguarding of assets, data verification, and supporting court users with a level of assurance aligned with international best practice. This step further strengthens the Court’s ability to resolve complex digital-asset cases efficiently, securely, and with the confidence expected of a world- class judicial institution.

The DIFC Courts’ has launched the new five-year Growth Strategy (2026-2030) to further enhance its role as a global hub for commercial justice, supporting Dubai’s position as a leading international business and financial centre.

Building on the achievements of the DIFC Courts Strategic Work Plan (2022–2024), the new strategy sets an expanded roadmap for growth, service innovation and institutional excellence. It is designed to further strengthen the DIFC Courts’ position as a jurisdiction of choice for cross-border dispute resolution, while actively supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, the Dubai Digital Strategy and the long-term vision of DIFC as a global financial hub.