Arab Finance: Eastern Company will distribute a cash dividend of EGP 2.85 per share for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2025, according to a disclosure.

The payout will be made in two installments, with the first installment, worth EGP 1.50 per share, will be paid starting December 11th, 2025.

The second installment, worth EGP 1.35 per share, will be paid as of February 11th, 2026.

The entitlement to the dividend will be to buyers of the share until the end of the trading session on December 8th, 2025.

