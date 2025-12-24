Tunis - The High Committee for Private Electricity Generation on Tuesday approved a 77.25 MW wind power project in the governorate of Zaghouan during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sarah Zaafrani Zenzri.

The project falls under the call for tenders launched for the development of wind energy projects through concession agreements, with a total target capacity of 600 MW, a Prime Ministry press release reads.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 290 GWh annually, equivalent to 1.3% of Tunisia’s national electricity output, while saving around 60,000 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in natural gas per year, worth roughly USD 30 million (about 2.3% of national gas imports).

The project will reduce natural gas-based electricity production costs by an estimated TND 53 million annually, support regional development, create jobs, and avoid approximately 130,000 tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions per year.

The Committee also approved two solar photovoltaic projects, each with a capacity of 100 MW, in the governorates of Tataouine and Gabes, under the solar energy concession scheme targeting a combined 800 MW.

Together, these installations are projected to generate around 550 GWh/year (2.5% of national output), save 110,000 toe of natural gas (worth ~USD 55 million, or 4.3% of imports), cut generation costs by TND 107 million/year, and prevent 253,000 tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions annually, in addition to stimulating local economies and employment.

Further, the Committee endorsed the launch of upcoming tenders planned for 2026–2027, including:

Wind projects:

-600 MW in Kebili (Djebel Tebaga)

-400 MW at Djebel Abderrahman (Nabeul)

-200 MW at El Guettar (Gafsa)

Additional new wind sites, subject to ongoing wind speed assessments:

-200 MW in Zaghouan

-500 MW at Ksar El Jeri (Beni Khedache, Medenine)

-100 MW at Oum Dharbane (Feriana, Kasserine)

For solar photovoltaic projects with battery storage, a 350 MW tender will be announced for Bazma (Kebili).

The Committee also formally approved the monetisation of carbon credits through bilateral mechanisms or voluntary carbon markets, and reviewed progress on the 1,700 MW portfolio of renewable energy concession projects currently under procurement.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Tunisia’s commitment to leveraging all legal instruments, including the concession model, to achieve its strategic renewable energy targets and energy sovereignty.

She pointed out the ongoing implementation of the National Energy Strategy, notably the Tunisia–Italy electricity interconnection (ELMED), which positions Tunisia as a future regional hub for clean energy.

Stressing urgency, she called for accelerated delivery of renewable projects to meet the national goal of 35% renewable energy in the electricity mix by 2030, and urged all stakeholders to overcome administrative or logistical barriers, underscoring the critical importance of these initiatives for curbing the energy deficit and easing pressure on the state budget.

An update on project progress confirmed that Tunisia’s first 100 MW solar PV plant, located in Metbasta (Kairouan), entered commercial operation on December 16, 2025.

Furthermore, commissioning trials began in December 2025 for two 50 MW solar plants in Mezzouna (Sidi Bouzid) and Tozeur, with full commissioning expected by year-end.

