Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Tuesday’s trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index rose by 0.77% to 41,419.32 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.63% to 4,444.54 points.

The EGX35-LV edged up by 0.83% to 4,614.29 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 concluded the trading session higher by 1.10% at 12,990.96 points and by 0.87% at 17,183.69 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 5.774 billion through the exchange of 2.729 billion shares over 147,955 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.954 trillion.

Egyptians took over 90.43% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders represented 5.03% and 4.54%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 76% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 23.99%.

Foreign and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 73.006 million and EGP 73.726 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 719,518.