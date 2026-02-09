Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib and the Parliamentary State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Stefan Reinhold signed the protocol of the seventh session of the Egyptian-German Joint Economic Committee, as per a statement.

The protocol aims at strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and industrial cooperation.

Officials said the committee provides a high-level institutional framework reflecting the strategic importance of the partnership.

It also enables structured dialogue, priority setting, and follow-up on implementation, including engagement with the business community through a dedicated trade forum.

During the signing ceremony, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed on concrete steps to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, economic development, industry, and energy.

Key sectors identified for cooperation include maritime transport and logistics, food and petrochemical industries, construction materials, waste recycling, and green energy technologies.

The two parties agreed to exchange expertise on supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurship, business facilitation, technology transfer, digitalization for SMEs, and innovative financial tools for startups and smaller firms.

They also highlighted opportunities for expanded cooperation in advanced engineering, industrial digital transformation, renewable energy, and sustainable industry, emphasizing Germany’s experience in automation, applied research, renewable energy, energy efficiency, green hydrogen, and vocational training.

German firms were invited to explore investment opportunities in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), including hydrogen and related industries, solar and renewable energy, logistics, data centers, railways and vehicles, electric vehicles and batteries, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, building materials, textiles, and agribusiness.

The sides also coordinated industrial investment opportunities in 28 promising sectors, shared updated industrial investment regulations, and presented incentives and industrial zones, such as the Robbiki Leather City, to encourage German investment.

Both governments stressed the importance of supporting green industrial transformation and reducing carbon emissions by sharing best practices in carbon-intensive sectors, including steel, cement, aluminum, and fertilizers.

In the energy sector, they reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation under existing agreements, focusing on energy transition, carbon reduction, and private sector engagement.

