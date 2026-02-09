Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session on a positive note after the benchmark EGX30 index went up by 0.60% to 50,035.23 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also increased by 2.02% to 5,214.91 points, while the EGX35-LV rose by 2.15% to 5,121.67 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.82% at 12,874.19 points and by 1.01% at 17,840.25 points, respectively.

A total of 2.096 billion shares were traded over 191,800 transactions at an amount of EGP 7.658 billion, whereas the market cap reached EGP 3.379 trillion.

Egyptians controlled 88.98% of the trading process, while foreign and Arab investors equaled 6.52% and 4.5%, respectively.

Retail investors dominated 78.8% of the trading shares, whereas institutions accounted for 21.19%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 55.427 million and EGP 15.032 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 70.459 million.