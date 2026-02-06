Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Thursday’s trading session with a mixed performance.

The benchmark EGX30 index climbed by 0.22% to 49739.03 points.

Likewise, the EGX33 Shariah index went up by 0.43% to 5,111.53 points.

The EGX35-LV also rose by 0.04% to 5,013.89 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.14% at 12,770.01 points and by 0.16% at 17,661.76 points, respectively.

A total of 2.445 billion shares were exchanged over 188,123 transactions at a value of EGP 9.255 billion, whereas the market cap hit EGP 3.250 trillion.

Egyptians dominated 74.86% of the trading process, while foreign and Arab investors equaled 17.69% and 7.45%, respectively.

Individuals took over 64.89% of the trading shares, whereas institutions represented 35.1%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 35.225 million and EGP 191.143 million, respectively. Arab traders were sellers with EGP 226.368 million.