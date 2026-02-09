Arab Finance: CI Capital Asset Management, a subsidiary of Egypt-based financial services group CI Capital Holding (CICH), announced the opening of subscriptions for new issues of its CI Sector Equity and Specialized Funds, previously known as the CI Sector Equity Fund, under a multi-issue offering, as per a press release.

The move is part of the company’s plan to develop the fund into an integrated investment solutions platform aimed at offering investors additional options when building their portfolios.

The announcement follows the fund’s performance since its launch in 2024 within the equity sector category, which has attracted interest from both individual and institutional investors.

As part of the new issuance, CI Capital Asset Management is introducing three additional offerings designed to address different investment objectives, including capital growth, recurring income, quantitative investment strategies, and exposure to initial public offerings.

The sixth offering, CI The Quant Fund, will invest in shares listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) using a quantitative approach based on mathematical and statistical analysis.

The fund relies on systematic investment models intended to manage risk-adjusted returns across different market cycles and is structured to take advantage of the expected launch of the derivatives market.

The seventh offering, the CI 20 HD Fund, focuses on investing in equities with relatively higher and more stable cash dividends.

The fund aims to generate recurring income alongside capital growth by investing in 20 listed companies with a record of consistent cash distributions, targeting investors seeking income and a degree of stability.

The eighth offering, the CI IPO Fund, is dedicated to investing in initial public offerings on the EGX.

The fund seeks to benefit from IPO-related opportunities, including potential capital appreciation and offering pricing, amid expectations of increased IPO activity in the period ahead.

Subscriptions for the new issues opened on Sunday, February 8th, 2026, and will remain open for two months.

Subscriptions will be available through approved receiving entities, with details on purchase and redemption to be announced in accordance with the approved prospectus.