Arab Finance: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) recorded actual growth of more than 90% in its asset portfolio between 2023 and 2025, said Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

El-Khatib reviewed the status of the TSFE’s various assets during the fund’s general assembly meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

During the meeting, the minister presented the fund's asset position, which included Misr Insurance Holding Company and other TSFE investments in partnership with the private sector in infrastructure, financial services, digital transformation, tourism, real estate, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and industries.

He also outlined the fund’s strategy to achieve sustainable returns and expand its investment portfolio, which relies on optimizing cash liquidity and maximizing returns on assets.

Cabinet spokesman Mohamed El-Homsany said the meeting approved TSFE's budget and financial statements, as well as the dividend distribution policy for state-owned companies whose ownership has been transferred to the fund.

The general assembly passed a proposal by the fund’s board to pay 50% of these companies' profits to the state public treasury, Homsany indicated.

Meanwhile, the TSFE is leading the initiative of redeveloping former ministry buildings into a hotel and cultural complex.