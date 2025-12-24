SLB, technology company, has been awarded a five-year contract by Aramco to provide stimulation services for its unconventional gas fields.

This award is part of a broader multi-billion contract, supporting one of the largest unconventional gas development programmes globally.

The contract encompasses advanced stimulation, well intervention, frac automation, and digital solutions, which are important to unlocking the potential of Saudi Arabia’s unconventional gas resources — a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ’s strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and support the global energy transition.

“This agreement is an important step forward in Aramco’s efforts to diversify its energy portfolio in line with Vision 2030 and energy transition goals,” said Steve Gassen, executive vice president, Geographies, SLB. “With world-class technology, deep local expertise, and a proven track record in safety and service quality, SLB is well positioned to deliver tailored solutions that could help redefine operational performance in the development of Saudi Arabia’s unconventional resources.”

