Arab Finance: El-Nile Co. for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries(NIPH) declared a cash dividend of EGP 2 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGX-listed company will disburse the dividend amount on November 2nd, 2025, with the record date on October 28th.

El-Nile for Pharmaceuticals earned EGP 125.727 million in net profits in FY2024/25, up 39.35% year on year (YoY) from EGP 90.226 million.

