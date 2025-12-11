Riyadh - Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) announced the board’s decision to pay out cash dividends of SAR 167.08 million, representing 2.50% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2025.

SIIG will disburse SAR 0.25 to 668.320 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H2-25 cash dividends will be 11 and 30 December 2025, respectively.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, SIIG recorded 75.78% lower net profits at SAR 46 million, compared to SAR 190 million in 9M-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

