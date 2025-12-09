Riyadh - Hedab Alkhaleej Trading Company announced the board’s decision to pay out a cash dividend of SAR 1 per share, on 8 December, for the second half (H2) of 2025.

The company will disburse SAR 7.50 million, representing 10% of the capital, to 7.50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the H2-25 cash dividends will be 11 and 28 December 2025, respectively.

Last March, the company started trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) after obtaining the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in September 2024.

