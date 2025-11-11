Equitativa (Dubai) Limited has announced that one of its key unit Emirates REIT is set to distribute an interim dividend of $7.5 million or $0.023499 per ordinary share for the six-month period ended June 30.

A Dubai-based real estate investment trust, Emirates REIT is investing principally in income-producing real estate in line with Shari'a principles. It currently owns a well-balanced portfolio of assets in the commercial, education and retail sector.

The interim dividend represents the first dividend payment relating to the financial year 2025 and reflects Emirates REIT’s strong financial performance and commitment to delivering consistent returns to its shareholders.

The arrangement of the interim dividend payment was approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting and will be paid in cash on or before November 26 to shareholders of Emirates REIT on the register as of November 18.

Equitativa Dubai CEO Thierry Delvaux said: The interim dividend underlines the strength and resilience of Emirates REIT’s portfolio and fulfils our strategic goal to return to a bi-annual dividend distribution.""

"We remain committed to generating stable, long-term income for our investors, and are confident that our well-balanced portfolio will continue to deliver strong returns," he added.

