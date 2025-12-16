Cairo - Almarai Company announced the board’s recommendation to pay cash dividends of SAR 1.15 billion for 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The group will disburse SAR 1.15 per share for 1 billion eligible shares after obtaining the general assembly meeting’s approval.

The board members proposed the dividends, which represent 11.50% of the capital, on 15 December.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the net profits of Almarai increased by 5.78% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.99 billion from SAR 1.88 billion.

