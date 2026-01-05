Doha, Qatar: The positive trend in the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index continued at the beginning of 2026 as the QSE stocks witnessed growth in yesterday’s trading.

The QSE index jumped 22.85 points or 0.21% in yesterday’s trading to close at 10,785.36 points. QSE figures attributed the recorded rise to the positive performance of the banks and financial services, industrials, real estate, telecoms, and consumer goods and services sector.

During the session the volume of shares traded stood at 127,372,189 from 106,401,178 on December 31. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR275.470m from QR294.240m on Thursday, as a result of implementing 16,751 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 27 companies rose, while the prices of 25 companies decreased, and five companies remained unchanged.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation stood at QR646.331bn, compared to QR644.298bn in the previous session.

The indices of five sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, real estate, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 0.33%, 0.31%, 0.18%, 0.17% and 0.11% respectively. Meanwhile the transportation and insurance sector declined by 0.11% and 0.13% respectively.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.21% to 25,788.39, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.15 percent to 2,298.97 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 0.65% to 879.24 and QSE All Share Index rose 0.15% to 5,123.64 points

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were Mannai Corporation, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing, Qatar Oman for Investment, Lesha Bank (QFC), and Widam Food Company rising by 8.5%, 2.5%, 2.1%, 1.6% and 1.4% respectively.

Meanwhile Qatar Cinema and Film Distributing, Inma Holding, Mosanada Facility Management Services, Qatar National Cement, and MEEZA QSTP were the top losers, declining 9.4%, 2.5%, 2.1%, 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Recently, QSE announced the listing of Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) Sukuk on the Sukuk and Debt Instruments Market, marking a landmark milestone as the first Islamic Sukuk to be listed in the Exchange’s history.

