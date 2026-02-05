Cairo - The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Al Safwa Hospital approved increasing its issued and paid-up capital by EGP 40 million to EGP 81 million from EGP 41 million.

The capital hike transaction will be carried out through the issuance of 40 million new shares with a nominal value of EGP 1 per share, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the increase amount will be financed through a rights issue for existing shareholders, with the subscription rights non-tradable separately from the original share.

On 29 January 2026, the EGM also authorized the chairman, or his delegate, to complete all procedures related to inviting the existing shareholders to subscribe to the capital increase.

