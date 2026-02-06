Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed slightly higher on ‍Friday, as ‍investors awaited news from Iran and the United ​States' high-stakes negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.

Dubai's main market extended gains ⁠to the 5th straight session, rising 0.2% to its highest level since ⁠early 2006.

The negotiations ‌between Iran and the U.S. mediated by Oman started on Friday. While both sides have indicated ⁠readiness to revive diplomacy over Tehran's long-running nuclear row with the West, Washington wants to expand the talks to cover Iran's ballistic missiles, support for armed groups around the ⁠region and "treatment of their own ​people", U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index ‍edged up 0.1%, supported by a 0.8% increase in real estate developer ​Aldar Properties and a 0.5% hike in Adnoc Gas ahead of its earnings expected later in the day. However, Sharjah-based Dana Gas declined 3.3% after the firm reported a 14% drop in full-year profit and a 27% decline in annual revenue.

Dubai index gained 4%, its biggest weekly rise since June last year, while Abu Dhabi posted weekly gains of 2.7%, according to LSEG ⁠data.

Toll operator Salik Company climbed 2.2%, ‌while state-run utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority added 1.3%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial ‌markets - were ⁠up 0.1% at $67.63 a barrel by 1141 GMT.

